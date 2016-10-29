Fast Eddy reaches Clover Point; the There and Back Run in review

Edward “Fast Eddy” Dostaler wasn’t sure what to expect when he reached Clover Point on Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.

Just hours before beginning the final stretch in his 27,000-kilometre, 608-day journey, Dostaler was gearing up for one final 24-hour run when he spoke to KTW on Friday, the final leg of his There and Back Run spanning the roughly 117kms from Nanaimo to Victoria.

The 28-year-old will finish running across Canada and back on Saturday, an effort to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, finishing at the spot his run began in March 2015.

It has been a tumultuous two years for the Kamloops native. There have been highs and lows. He has been challenged, both mentally and physically, more than he expected. The fundraising hasn’t gone as he hoped, but he feels he has inspired. He admits that, at times, his personality may have rubbed people the wrong way. He has no regrets about breaking the run into chunks, rather than doing it in one straight shot across the country and back.

Despite the finish line being in sight, he isn’t yet thinking about life after the run.

“I’m still taking it one day at a time, even though it’s the last day,” Dostaler told KTW from Nanaimo, before setting out.

“It’s another run, but at the same time, you’re trying to keep your head in the game. You know it’s the end, but you don’t want to say it. Everything that you worked towards is about to end in 30-something hours.

“It’s also scary and daunting for me because the last three years I knew exactly what I was doing. Tomorrow, I don’t.”

An “extremely difficult” two years

Dostaler set out on what he dubbed the There and Back Journey Across Canada in March of 2015.

By that time, the then 26-year-old had already spent roughly a year planning the endeavour. He planned to run for approximately 48 weeks, making his way across the nation and back with the help of 28 pairs of shoes, $25,000 in funds and little more than a running stroller and a tent.

He would raise money for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation and the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the former a tribute to a professor at Thompson Rivers University, the latter an ode to his grandmother, the one who nicknamed him Fast Eddy as a child.

Originally, the run was expected to span 18,036 kilometres. When he turned around on the east coast and made his way back to Victoria, Dostaler said he would be the first person in history to run across Canada and back continuously and unsupported. He set his fundraising goal at $250,000 and budgeted $25,000 for promotions, food and the occasional hotel stay.

But when the start of the race finally rolled around, Dostaler hit the first of what would be many setbacks. He fell short of his original fundraising goal, collecting only $18,000 to pay for the endeavour. He left Kamloops hoping people would donate along the way, funding the occasional meal or hotel stay.

Roughly 450 people and companies are recognized on Dostaler’s official webpage, each credited with everything from donating at an event to giving Dostaler money for fuel, accommodations, meals or other supplies.

Donations to the causes never truly materialized as he’d hoped. He was at just $3,000 a few months into the run, reaching roughly $9,000 by the East Coast. In August 2015, as he ran through Quebec City, his personal financial situation was increasingly dire and he told KTW he was contemplating not doing the back half of the run.

In October 2015, he halted the run entirely, flying back to Kamloops from Gander, N.L. He planned to grab a car and return east, beginning his run again with the support of a vehicle and incorporating school visits to begin doing motivational speeches.

“We fail all the time,” he said last fall. “It’s a failure. Sometimes, you can be prepared for everything and still fail.”

When Dostaler did return to Newfoundland, it was with the vehicle. For much of Eastern Canada, he ran in segments, running back to collect his car and move it to the last place he ran to every 10 kilometres.

The breakups in the run made his claim of running continuously across Canada and back a dubious one. Questions also arose about why the tracking software that had once allowed fans to follow the journey on the Fast Eddy website was no longer available. Dostaler said he at times felt the need to disconnect from technology, that he wasn’t comfortable with people always knowing where he was.

Speaking with KTW on Friday, he said he has no regrets about the manner in which he did the run. He said the school visits and outreach he was able to do by virtue of having transportation made it worth it. Coming back to Kamloops, which coincided with his grandparents’ wedding anniversary, was necessary.

“I think it was crucial. You’re running there, solo and unsupported, pushing a jogging stroller. No one was there in Cape Spear. What I needed was people. We needed to impact students,” he said.

“Without that breakup, to come back for the car, to do those school presentations — it may have hurt the momentum, but in the end, it helped out individuals.

“I would never go back and do it any other way. That was important.”

Runs have lost their lustre

Greg Douglas would never discourage anyone from doing a cross-Canada run.

But the director of annual giving for the Canadian Cancer Foundation admitted that running, on its own, is probably no longer enough in a world filled with as many causes and fundraisers as one could imagine.

“Doing a run may have lost its lustre in terms of being novel — the novelty factor,” Douglas said.

“Does that mean people should jump out of a plane with a parachute, just to get attention? I don’t know.”

Douglas said events are among the least efficient ways of raising funds for a charity like the Canadian Cancer Foundation, bringing with them the highest costs. It can take more than 40 cents to raise one dollar with an event.

But that’s not to say they don’t have value. If the event doesn’t happen, the foundation doesn’t get anything. With an independent project like Dostaler’s, the fundraiser itself absorbs the overhead — as evidenced by the funds needed to make the There and Back Run happen.

To be clear, Dostaler dedicated half of his run to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, a separate entity from the Canadian Cancer Foundation. But in speaking generally about donations, Douglas said planned giving through a will is the most effective means by which the foundation raises funds nowadays.

“I don’t think you can rely just on the fact that you’re doing something, anymore, to drive the attention and to drive the donors,” Douglas said.

“I don’t think you can just do something like a run and expect that everyone is going to say, ‘Good on you. You’re doing a good thing. I’m going to support you.’”

Dostaler remains uncertain about the total he was able to raise throughout the course of the There and Back run. In speaking with KTW on Friday, he estimated roughly $50,000 has been raised for his two charities, a number that includes funds donated by groups that were inspired by his efforts.

In an effort to keep the money in the provinces of each individual donor, Dostaler didn’t utilize a central forum where the total funds could be tracked.

He takes solace in the fact he’s raised awareness, but Douglas cautioned against the term.

“As a fundraiser, awareness is not all that valuable until it influences or effects, either in the short or long term, funds that are really needed to address the cause, the issue, and provide the research,” he said.

“I kind of have a bit of a pet peeve around the word awareness. Awareness is good, but it’s got to translate into something to move anything forward.”

If you raise one dollar, is it worth it?

Regardless of how Dostaler’s journey differed from his original plans, there can be no doubt that running across Canada and back is an incredible feat.

Dostaler said the experience has been an amazing one, yet simultaneously difficult. He admits he wasn’t always the best to work with and knows that what he called honesty about life on the road sometimes bothered potential supporters.

“I’m blunt and people want rainbows and sunshine and I’m not willing to deliver it all the time,” he said.

“People didn’t like how sometimes I was negative. I got a lot of backlash when I actually said something wasn’t panning out. When you made any one of those posts, if you told it the way it was or shared your own personal feelings towards it, people got upset and took it personally. Whereas what I was trying to do was basically just explain, this is what’s happening for me in this moment.”

Despite all the highs and lows, he is humbled to have persevered.

He hasn’t yet thought about life when he returns to the Tournament Capital. He has no interest in talking about what he would have done differently.

Dostaler acknowledges that times are tough for a lot of people and that may have impacted donations. Nonetheless, he feels he has inspired a few people along the way.

Dostaler said he didn’t expect to burst into tears when he concluded his journey Saturday — he’s not wired that way. He hopes people can think of his run as a way to remember they can do anything they set their minds to.

Does he consider the run a success? Yes. Would he recommend running across Canada as a fundraiser?

“If you have the heart and the drive and you want to help out Canada, why not?” he said.

“As a fundraiser, your whole goal is to raise awareness and funds. If you raise one dollar, is it worth it? Absolutely.”