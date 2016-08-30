Fatal crash closes Coquihalla Highway north of Merritt

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt remains closed Tuesday morning following a fatal crash between the Helmer interchange and Helmer brake check.

Merritt Mounties, paramedics and firefighters raced to the crash scene at 4:50 a.m.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Pears said a southbound commercial truck and trailer unit collided with the rear of a southbound Suzuki Swift carrying two people. The driver of the truck, its lone occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A mother and daughter from the Nicola Valley were in the Suzuki, with the driver, the 47-year-old mom, dying at the scene. Her daughter was taken to hospital in Merritt with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances and cause of the fatal collision.

“What can be confirmed at this time is the deceased driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision,” Pears said. “RCMP want to remind everyone that wearing a seatbelt can reduce injury and prevent death if you’re involved in a collision.”

According to DriveBC, cleanup at the crash scene could last until 3 p.m.

Motorists can take Highway 5A from Kamloops to Merritt or Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon to the Lower Mainland.