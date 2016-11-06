Fatal hit and run: family offers thanks, police continue search for vehicle in photos

The family of the Kamloops teenager killed by a hit and run driver on Friday night has sent out a note of gratitude to those who lent their support at a candlelight vigil on Saturday night.

The vigil for Jennifer Gatey was held in Aberdeen on Saturday evening, the day the South Kamloops secondary student would have been celebrating her 17th birthday.

Gatey was killed the night before, at about 6:45 p.m., after being hit by a vehicle on Pacific Way, south of Aberdeen Drive.

“On behalf of my family, I want to say thank you to all of our friends and neighbours in Aberdeen and throughout Kamloops who braved the cold wind on Nov. 5 and attended the candlelight vigil for our beloved daughter, Jennifer,” father Cameron Gatey said in his message to KTW.

“Our heartbreak at her sudden and tragic death on the eve of her 17th birthday is immense, but the caring, support and love of the people in this amazing community has made dealing with it a little bit easier.

“Words alone cannot adequately express how much your actions mean to us, but please know that we are grateful for and appreciate all you’ve done for us during this painful time. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Kamloops Mounties have released photos of a vehicle that may be connected to the investigation.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said that, after looking at numerous residential surveillance videos, police are interested in speaking with the owner and/or driver of a dark-coloured Jeep-style vehicle in the attached photos. The SUV was in the area at the time of the hit and run.

Note that the vehicle of interest is the vehicle travelling on the street and not the vehicles parked in driveways.

Shelkie said a person who lives in the area heard the collision, went to the scene and called police immediately. Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has damage to the front part of the vehicle on the passenger side.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).