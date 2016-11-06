Fatal hit and run: Father of teen killed in crash grieves ‘fun-loving’ daughter

When Cameron Gatey saw two Kamloops RCMP officers outside his Aberdeen home, he hoped they were there to say his 16-year-old daughter, Jennifer, had been busted shoplifting.

“That wasn’t the type of girl she was, but that’s what you hope for in that scenario,” he told KTW. “It’s the best-case scenario.”

The Mounties were there to inform the Gateys that Jennifer had been killed. She died just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Pacific Way, less than 100 feet from her family home. The driver did not stop at the scene and police are searching for a suspect vehicle.

“We weren’t aware of anything until the police knocked on our door,” Gatey said. “It’s the scenario I think every parent dreads, is the police knocking on your door when you have a teenager.”

The Gateys have lived in their Aberdeen home for more than a decade. It backs onto Pacific Way near Abbeyglen Way. A gate in their back fence and a bus stop across the street made it easy for Jennifer to come and go, to and from school and the gym.

“Friday was a day like any other,” Gatey told KTW, sitting in his back yard. “I’ve been battling this cold so I left work a couple hours early. I came home and sat out here — right here.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Gatey exchanged a series of text messages with Jennifer, trying to decide what the family would do the next day to celebrate her 17th birthday.

“It was, ‘What if I wanted pizza for dinner?'” Gatey said, holding his phone in his hands. “The last text says, ‘It’s your day. Whatever you want.'”

A few minutes later, Jennifer walked through the gate and chatted with her father a bit more about her birthday. She then had a bite to eat, Gatey said, grabbed her gym bag and set off out the back door to catch a bus to the Tournament Capital Centre.

“That would have been when it happened,” he said. “There were no sirens coming up here. I’m sure if there were sirens, we would have heard them. That’s one of the heart-breaking things, to know that she was lying out there for an hour or two hours while the police were doing their thing.”

Police have said they were called to the area at about 6:45 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. They are now actively searching for the driver of a dark-coloured Jeep-type investigators have labelled a “vehicle of interest.”

Gatey said the fact the driver did not stop is making it harder for his family to grieve the loss of Jennifer.

“That’s one of the things that makes a world of difference,” he said. “I understand that accidents can happen, but it would have made a world of difference to me if I’d known that the person who hit her stopped. They didn’t do that. They drove on.

“I spoke to the coroner and they said it was instant. Her head hit the sidewalk and the trauma was such that she would have died no matter what. But that doesn’t excuse the fact that they drove on.”

In speaking about his daughter, who was in Grade 11 at South Kamloops secondary, Gatey’s speech flows back and forth between past and present tense. He said he’s happy to tell her story so that she is remembered.

“She was shy, or shier,” he said. “She wasn’t the outgoing life-of-the-party person that was making things happen, but she was fun-loving.”

Gatey said his daughter enjoyed piano, guitar, long-boarding and skiing. On Father’s Day this year, he said, she got back into golf — a game Gatey said brought them closer together.

“I got to spend a lot of quality time with her out on the golf course,” he said. “And, boy, she could hit a ball.”

In the two days since Jennifer was killed, Gatey said it’s been a blessing and a curse to live so close to the scene of her death.

“I’d say there are two ends of the spectrum,” he said. “One is, because there’s so much raw emotion, it’s been cathartic to open the back gate, walk over there and, I’ll admit it, have a good cry.

“The other, it’s almost Pavlovian. We’d hear the bus stop, we’d hear her come in the back door, she’d be home for the evening. If she didn’t get off that bus, that’s when I’d send her a text. One of the challenges is hearing that sound, the bus, all the time.

“Another aspect is having her killed, essentially in the back yard, we’re seriously thinking about moving from this house.”

Friends and family held a vigil on Saturday at the scene of Jennifer’s death. Gatey called it a moving experience.

“The reaction of our friends and neighbours and family to the news has been what you’d expect,” he said. “But, what I saw last night, it was just something on a whole other level. The place that I arrived at is Kamloops is really a good place — the people that live here. That really revealed that the people in Kamloops are amazing.”