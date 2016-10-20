Father suing City of Kamloops for playground injury

A father visiting Kamloops with his son is suing the city, claiming the infant suffered injuries after he fell from playground equipment at Riverside Park.

Brock Lawlor, on behalf of his son Blake, filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court alleging a piece of equipment called the Explorer Dome is “a hazard and would be dangerous to visitors of the park.”

The playground equipment features a net system suspended by arching metal tubes.

The lawsuit claims Blake suffered an arm fracture when he fell of the playground on April 16 this year.

That fall and broken arm resulted in anxiety and sleep disturbance, the lawsuit claims.

The Quesnel family is seeking damages and future health-care costs.

The statement of claim blames the city for failing to warn of the alleged danger of the equipment with a sign and for not installing padding beneath the equipment.

It alleges the city breached the Occupiers Liability Act.