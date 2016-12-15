A few of our favourite things: KTW newsroom shares favourite holiday foods

KTW’S NEWSROOM ONCE AGAIN LOOKS AT PERSONAL HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AND SHARES THEM WITH YOU. PART 2 OF 3.

What dish are you most likely to grab seconds of this holiday season?

Dale Bass: Seconds? Why aren’t you asking about thirds? Seconds would be everything, I suspect — moderation in the first instalment is essential — and thirds would be probably potatoes, even knowing with each bite they’re nothing but starch. Tasty starch. It’s my Irish heritage.

Jessica Klymchuk: I always go back for more cabbage rolls. They are only on the menu a couple times a year and I can’t get enough of them. I have very fond memories of rolling cabbage with my baba and mom, but haven’t attempted it on my own. So, I indulge when I can.

Andrea Klassen: In an effort to impress colleague Wallace’s family when they hosted me for Christmas last year, I dug up Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipe for brussels sprouts with caramelized garlic and lemon (see recipe on A17 from The Guardian) and proceeded to scale up massively. Char-frying that many sprouts set off the smoke detector about a dozen times, but the recipe is the best vegetable side I’ve ever eaten.

Dave Eagles: Mashed potatoes and gravy, of course. If it is on the table, Waldorf salad has always been a favourite. At the occasional Christmas Eve dinner, my father would love to eat out with the family at the Rickshaw restaurant in Surrey. Egg foo young and fortune cookies were always plentiful on my plate.

Adam Williams: I can’t believe no one here has said stuffing yet. I was quite the picky eater growing up — my parents still tell the story of my brother and I stuffing our dinners down the register next to the kitchen table — so it wasn’t until my 20s that I had my first bite of stuffing. It has been my favourite holiday dish since and I make sure to take advantage every Christmas (and Thankgiving and Easter…)

Jessica Wallace: I always have room for more perogies and wine, but I especially look forward to Christmas Eve dinner at the home of our longtime friends — the Andersons — for the annual fondue. I appreciate the luxuriously slow pace of cooking little portions of raw food in a pot. It allows us to socialize and enjoy each others’ company. It’s also very tasty.

Christopher Foulds: Cranberry sauce (homemade or canned), every salad on the table, holopchi (Ukrainian cabbage rolls) and pedaheh (which is what my Ukrainian baba called her homemade Ukrainian perogies) — and wine.

Tim Petruk: Rye and Diet Coke.

Marty Hastings: I drive back stuffing at an alarming rate. My mother made lovely lamb and fantastic potatoes, although her gravy always left something to be desired, God rest her soul. CFJC-TV anchor Bill O’Donovan, husband to the wonderful Audry, makes one hell of a roast, when he doesn’t burn it, and Al and Pam McDonald, my Kamloops parents, always manage to fire up a mean turkey dinner. Sometimes Al gets on my nerves at the table and I’m forced to put him in his place.