A few of our favourite things: KTW newsroom shares holiday memories

KTW’S NEWSROOM ONCE AGAIN LOOKS AT PERSONAL HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AND SHARES THEM WITH YOU. PART 1 OF 3.

Dale Bass: Don’t remember the year, but the cousins and I were all young at the time. It was the big family gathering at my grandparents’ house. There were my five cousins and my sister and I. Loads of packages under the tree. Everyone relaxing, talking, just the usual warm fuzzy scene. No one noticed my one cousin plunk herself next to the tree and proceed to take off every single tag on each present.

Jessica Klymchuk: One year, my cousins and I plotted to catch Santa in the act. We made it barely halfway up the stairs before we were sent back to bed. It might have been the same year I convinced my mother to admit the truth about the Easter Bunny. It’s probably not my most sentimental Christmas memory — likely not my parents’ favourite — but the thought makes me laugh.

Andrea Klassen: Drinking like four mimosas in a row at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning and then napping through the rest of the holiday. 10/10, would recommend.

Dave Eagles: Just days before Christmas was to arrive, my mother and sister headed out in the family station wagon to go shopping for gifts. For some reason, I snuck into the back of the station wagon, hiding under a blanket. As they began talking about the gifts they were planning to buy for me, I immediately was filled with guilt and remorse for listening in on their secret plans. I broke down and revealed my hiding spot, much to their great surprise and disappointment.

Adam Williams: It’s not exactly from Christmas Day, but one of my lasting memories from the season came during the 2010 World Junior Championship in Regina. It’s a family tradition that all the guys in my family get together to watch the tournament’s games every Christmas. 2010 was the year Jordan Eberle took the tournament over, scoring twice in the final 1:35 of the championship game against the United States to force overtime. Canada eventually lost the game, settling for silver, but watching that game live is, to this day, one of my favourite moments in sport.

Jessica Wallace: Disneyland Christmas. We were excited to wear shorts in December in California and eager to get “Mickey Mouse” penned into a Disney autograph book. A few things come to mind, beyond the princesses and castles. My mom and brother had been in a car accident before our trip and my parents spent much of their time dodging glances, due to my little brother donning two big black eyes under his ball cap, the result of his head hitting the dash of the passenger side seat.The optics weren’t great, which my dad still laments to this day.

On Christmas Day, we wandered the palm tree-lined streets searching for somewhere to eat dinner and ended up in a desolate Denny’s buffet, missing family back home. My parents vowed we’d never go away for Christmas again and we haven’t.

A few years ago, I found that autograph book. We’d asked Santa to add his John Henry to the collection of Disney characters. Suddenly, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick’s penmanship looked suspiciously like dad’s.

Christopher Foulds: When I think of Christmas, the memories sort of mesh into a collage of sorts, with my kid Christmas memories sharing space with recent memories with my own family. So, it would be one, long, bizarre dream-like memory encompassing my mom smoking Export A Plain cigarettes and sipping on her vodka and tonic at the kitchen nook, calling to one of her six kids and using every other child’s name before finally nailing the correct one, all while Elvis belts out songs from his Blue Christmas album — vinyl, of course, spinning on the impossibly huge and heavy wooden stereo sitting on the electric blue carpet in the living room.

The memory would include a cramped 1970s kitchen filled with too many people drinking and smoking and eating and laughing and trying to be heard above Waylon and Willie warbling from the stereo. The memory would include my daughter squealing with delight when opening her gift of a Hannah Montana wig and my son losing his mind when the wrapping revealed a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

The memory also always include the cinema staples of a decent Christmas: Elf, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation and Four Christmases.

Tim Petruk: Family gift exchanges getting out of hand.

Marty Hastings: I can’t say one memory in particular stands out, but opening presents with my mother, father and sister on Christmas morning was special, even more so now that our family dynamic has changed and will never be the same again. Once the wrapping paper was cleaned up, my mom, Sharon, would serve a mammoth breakfast. Then it was time for Don Cherry’s Rock’em Sock’em, which used to arrive annually in my stocking.