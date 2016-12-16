A few of our favourite things: Memorable gifts recalled by KTW newsroom staff

Dale Bass: Best gift: Ice skates when I was seven years old. I didn’t get them at Christmas; instead, I got a letter from Santa explaining he had run out of my size but I could count on them showing up in January after my dad got paid. And they showed up just after the middle of the month.

Jessica Klymchuk: My family dog — a Jack Russell Terrier named Jake — was gifted to my younger brother and I by our parents many Christmases ago. They planned it so perfectly, too. I was convinced the new leash must be for the cat but, then dad walked in with the cutest puppy I had ever seen. The excitement was captured on film, my favourite home video to re-watch.

Dave Eagles: Best: 1. Rocket pocket radio — the absolute best, with a mono earpiece. 2. Rayleigh banana seat-style bicycle, in metallic teal-blue. 3. Hardcover book, Orr On Ice and Boston Bruins jersey. 4. Railroad pocket watch. 5. Deep Purple album, Machine Head. Worst gift? Underwear, gifted from my sister.

Jessica Wallace: While home videos reveal I was elated as a youngster to receive a “Garfield backpack!”, a meaningful gift I am reminded of daily is a globe pillow from my dad. I opened it one Christmas a few years back and it wasn’t flashy, but my mom told me later my dad saw it and immediately wanted to get it for me. The reason? I’d just been travelling and he thought I could sit on my bed or couch, look at the world and dream about the places I could go next. The pillow has been on my couch ever since.

Marty Hastings: If I don’t like a gift, I immediately announce I’ll be returning it — “This is going back.” It’s become tradition. There’s nothing worse than someone pretending they like a garbage present. As for the best gift I ever received, it was a pair of bush-league Flash Tracks, rollerblades made by Fisher Price. I used to go top speed on those puppies in the cul-de-sac in Port Coquitlam. My neighbour, Zack, never had a chance between the pipes — a homemade wooden soccer/rugby/hockey net constructed by my dad.

Andrea Klassen: There is a certain brand of catnip fish which, if you are exposing your cat to it for the first time, is guaranteed to get her fantastically high to a degree I have never seen since. Like full on, Dark Side of the Moon, let’s go to the Shambhala music festival this year high. If not the best Christmas gift my mom’s ever given me, they were the most entertaining.

Christopher Foulds: When I was about six or seven years old, my younger brother and I tore open identically-wrapped presents and found Santa had given us identical plastic flashlights — mine was red and his was blue. We received plenty of other high-tech gifts that Christmas (high-tech relative to the era of Pong being videogame brilliance), but found ourselves crawling around the unfinished basement in our townhouse for hours, using those flashlights. I cannot recall receiving a “worst” gift, although anything in putrid lime and mustard (Edmonton Eskimo colours) would be a contender.

Tim Petruk: Best gift was Micro Machines Super Van City. Got it when I was eight, re-gifted it to my son when he was three.

Adam Williams: Every year, my parents would give us a present on Christmas Eve, something to tide my brother and me over until Christmas morning. It was inevitably always a new pair of pyjamas and a board game. Being a family that always spends Christmas Eve playing games and cards until late in the night, I came to love those presents as much as anything I ever got on Christmas Day. The worst gift I ever received would have to be the air hockey table my parents bought us one year. The idea itself was fantastic. The fact it wouldn’t turn on and had to be returned — which couldn’t be done until weeks after Christmas — really took the excitement out of things.