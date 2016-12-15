Feast for the Saints

Feast for the Saints

FEAST FOR THE SAINTS Volunteer Kay Michell (right) serves NorKam senior secondary Grade 12 student Sheldon Baitz as more than 700 students were treated to a hot turkey Christmas dinner during the lunch hour on Wednesday at the North Shore school. The festive dinner is an annual tradition at NorKam. Friday is the last day for classes at all Kamloops schools as the Christmas break brings a two-week reprieve. School resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Dave Eagles/KTW

