Home Community Feast for the Saints CommunityFood Feast for the Saints By Kamloops This Week - December 15, 2016 14 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter FEAST FOR THE SAINTS Volunteer Kay Michell (right) serves NorKam senior secondary Grade 12 student Sheldon Baitz as more than 700 students were treated to a hot turkey Christmas dinner during the lunch hour on Wednesday at the North Shore school. The festive dinner is an annual tradition at NorKam. Friday is the last day for classes at all Kamloops schools as the Christmas break brings a two-week reprieve. School resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Dave Eagles/KTW