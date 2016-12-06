Feeding kids through the weekend

Christopher Seguin knows some of the foods included in a new program in the city aren’t the most nutritious. That’s OK for now because, the Rotarian said, the goal is to first ensure the children using the programs are eating something.

He is also aware students who are part of the Starfish Pack program, based at Arthur Hatton elementary on the North Shore, might not know how to boil water or heat up a can of ravioli. Including them with the other foods will require some follow-up surveys to find out if someone at home has helped cook the food or if the child has the skills to do so.

The program began in Abbotsford and has spread to Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Vernon, Williams Lake and, now, Kamloops. Ten children in grades 1 to 4 are involved at this first stage. The premise is simple: schools like Arthur Hatton have meal programs — it has both breakfast and lunch, plus snacks — but there was no certainty children using them are getting meals on the weekend.

The packs, handed out at the end of the school week in a discreet manner, include boxes of apple juice, canned tuna, peanut butter, fruit and granola bar-like snacks, Kraft Dinner — enough for two each of breakfasts, lunches and dinners as well as snacks. The packs are filled every Thursday at the Kamloops Food Bank.

School District 73 superintendent Alison Sidow said Hatton was chosen because the needs are significant there and it has “an absolutely wonderful staff” who often dip into their own resources to help students.

The program attracted enough sponsors to provide 10 packs, Seguin said. He’s hoping to see more come on board and hit 30 packs next year. It costs $525 to supply a Starfish pack with food for an entire school year. Because the program has started later in the year in Kamloops, donations of $400 are also being accepted.

Seguin and his wife were one of the first sponsors. The others include Devon O’Toole and his family, the Daybreak Rotary Club, Triton Environmental Consultants, Valley First Credit Union, Yoga Loft Community Fund, The United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo and James and Tarra Dyment. Seguin said he has learned through Rotary’s monthly family dinners that trust first has to be won by those taking part in the meals — and that applies to the Starfish program, too. The plan is to build on that trust and refine the foods sent home as the program gets established.

For more information, email kamloopshunger@hotmail.com.