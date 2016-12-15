Feeling ripples of kindness at Kamloops School of the Arts

Random acts of kindness can show up anywhere.

For Jennica Alpaugh’s Grade 6 class at Kamloops School of the Arts, it flowed from a conversation she was having at the Real Canadian Superstore.

Someone overheard her talking about the project her students took on this year, using skills they learned in class to create art they sold to raise money to buy hampers for the Christmas Amalgamated charity.

The class had already raised enough money for four hampers and had plans to add three more to the donation. The stranger stepped up and offered to pay for the other three hampers.

“We’ve been talking about ripples of kindness and this just showed it,” Alpaugh said.

The fundraising project grew from a lesson on using green-screen technology alongside the camera application on the classroom set of iPads.

The technology is similar to that used in movies to create a background that can make an actor look like they are on Mars, for example.

Anything green is replaced by the uploaded pictures.

From there, vice-principal Greg Hall dressed up as Santa and students at the school had their pictures taken with the Jolly Old Elf. The green-screen app worked its magic and the photos were emailed to parents of the kids.

The class also made cards using the technology, which they have been selling.

As of Wednesday, they had raised $330. Part of the money went to creating the hampers and, thanks to the kindness of a stranger, the class will be donating seven hampers and about $200 to the charity.