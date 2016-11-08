Fees paid for dermatological services lower than virtually every other province

IN THE PHOTO: Dr. Harpreet Lotay is a family practice doctor with a focus on dermatology. She has been serving patients in Kamloops for more than two decades and can be found in Landmark Centre, across from Thompson Rivers University. Dave Eagles/KTW

The first impression one might have when entering Sona MD Skin and Hair Solutions is that you’ve walked into a spa.

With pristine white furniture, original art on the walls and a list of treatments dominated by the esthetic side of skin care — botox, dermal fillers, laser skin rejuvenation — it’s a natural reaction.

The reality is Sona, located in the Landmark Centre at 755 McGill Rd., is the only place in town with a doctor still registered through the province’s Medical Services Plan (MSP) to do dermatologic assessments and treatments. The other reality for Dr. Harpreet Lotay, the doctor who divides her time between Sona and her practice in Kelowna, is she needs to offer the esthetic side to ensure she stays in business because of the low MSP fees paid for doctors who did dermatology.

It’s the reason the city’s longtime dermatologist, Dr. Richard Lewis, is no longer paid for his services through MSP. Fees paid to doctors in his specialty are higher in virtually every other province in the country.

For Lotay, though, the esthetic side has another benefit, one that appeals to the visual artist inside her, to the student who used to sit and sketch pictures and who enjoys creating her own art.

“It’s what got me started in esthetics,” Lotay said. “It draws me to it and it gives me a chance to use both sides of my brain.”

To get to that point, she completed a post-graduate diploma in clinical dermatology at the London School of Medicine and was certified in primary-care skin-cancer medicine at the University of Aukland.

She also studied hair loss at women’s College Hospital in Toronto under Dr. Jeff Donovan, a leading dermatologist in hair loss. Lotay also addresses many conferences on clinical dermatology, medical lasers and dermoscopy — the examination of the skin that, among other uses, can help diagnose melanoma. She was the gold-medal winner in surgery at the University of Alberta.

Lotay’s clinic has all the equipment and staffing to deal with preserving or delaying the signs of skin aging, treating rosacea, acne and sunspots — those brown spots known to an older generation as liver spots.

She has a Halo laser that can deal with those signs of aging, sun damage, discolouration, enlarged pores and uneven skin, equipment that is safe for skin, from the sensitive to the hardiest.

Lotay has equipment that draws inspiration from Popsicles to deal with skin. She explained that particular tool was created from research that discovered when children hold a Popsicle inside their mouths next to their cheeks, the cold causes fat in the skin to disappear.

“That kind of dimpling, when it’s a child, resolves itself. Children can make more fat cells,” Lotay said. “But, once you’re an adult, you can’t.”

Called cold-sculpting, it’s a process that permanently reduces fat cells without harming surrounding tissue.

“It’s like liposuction, except you walk out of here. There’s no down time,” she said.

Lotay said opening the clinic — she is there on Thursdays and Fridays, while other staff provide esthetic services on days she’s not there — “was a way to serve the community.

“One of the things that deters dermatologists is the MSP payments are so low,” she said. “You have to have a balance of both things. This allows us to still run a business.”

Lotay said it’s possible she’ll be adding other days — not only does it provide her a chance to have mom cooking meals for her when she’s in Kamloops, she said “there is so much dermatology [assessment] needed here.”

Sona — which means “beautiful” in Hindi — will be hosting an open house tomorrow, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Landmark Centre is at the corner of Summit Drive and McGill Road. Parking is at the rear.