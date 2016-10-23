‘Feminazi’ as harmful as other racial, religious slurs

Editor:

I find it irresponsible and disheartening that KTW would print Chris Kempling’s letter referring to pro-choice protesters as “feminazis.”

Kempling is entitled to his opinion about the signs being displayed at the protest at Third Avenue and Columbia Street, but the question of their vulgarity seemed to be only his opinion and wasn’t even addressed by the paper.

I haven’t seen these signs, so I don’t know to what he is referring, but that is beside the point. Labelling a group with whom you disagree “nazis” is as harmful and divisive as using any racial or religious slur.

And much like the use of racial slurs, a term like “feminize” is a way to turn a group you don’t understand into a separate, vilified and frightening other. By replacing curiosity with fear and hatred, you don’t allow yourself to find out what feminism, in this case, actually means.

For anyone who is wondering, feminism simply means the advocacy of women’s rights on the grounds of political, social and economic equality to men.

It is not really such a scary concept.

Jenn Johnson

Kamloops