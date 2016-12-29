Ferguson fantastic in Blazers’ victory

Dylan Ferguson’s stint between the pipes while Connor Ingram chases gold with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship is an audition for the Kamloops Blazers’ starting gig next season.

At this point, Ferguson looks like Marlon Brando in The Godfather, making head coach Don Hay an offer he can’t refuse.

The 18-year-old goaltender from Lantzville continued his excellent play in a 5-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at Sandman Centre on Wednesday, making 46 saves to earn first-star honours.

“It’s been a big confidence booster for me and the guys on the team have given me support,” Ferguson said. “But this was just another game for me. I’m just focused on Vancouver now.”

The Blazers will be in Langley to play the Vancouver Giants on Friday before wrapping 2016 against the Victoria Royals at Sandman Centre on Saturday, which is New Year’s Eve.

Ferguson has played eight games since Ingram left for national-team duty, posting five wins, two losses and one shootout loss, along with a .940 save percentage.

He was named a game star in five of those outings and was the WHL goaltender of the week for the period ending Dec. 11.

When he took over from Ingram, Ferguson was 3-3 with a goals-against average of 3.89 and .885 save percentage. The numbers are different now — 8-5-0-1, 2.82, .918.

“We might have a No. 1 and 1A the way Dylan’s played,” Hay told reporters after the game on Wednesday.

“In every game he’s played since Connor’s gone away, he’s stepped in and given us a chance to get points. He was outstanding tonight, by far and away the first star.”

Garrett Pilon had Kamloops’ first two goals, with Jermaine Loewen, Deven Sideroff and Travis Walton adding singles.

Nolan Foote scored for the Rockets in support of Brodan Salmond, who allowed five goals on 25 shots.

Pilon’s second goal was the game-winner, but it was Loewen’s marker, the Blazers’ third of the game, that pushed the home team to victory.

“He beat a first-round draft pick (Lucas Johansen) down the wall and to the net,” Hay said. “We’d like to see him do that more often. He’s shown in flashes that he can do it. That was a huge goal.”

Ingram, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick who will likely play pro hockey next season, might not be back in the Blazers’ crease until Jan. 13, when the Everett Silvertips come to town.

There’s no rush now.

“We have tons of confidence with him [Ferguson],” Pilon said. “Ingy has always been that guy back there. Dylan’s really showing that he’ll be the guy these next couple years.”

Extra frame

Kamloops, which has the league’s ninth-worst power play, was 1-for-6 with the man advantage on Wednesday. “The power play wasn’t very good,” Hay said. “It’s got to be better.” . . . The announced attendance at Sandman Centre on Wednesday was 4,456, the largest of the 2016-2017 season on Mark Recchi Way.