Ferguson named WHL goaltender of the week

Last week, it was Connor Ingram. This week, it’s Dylan Ferguson.

The Kamloops Blazers’ goaltenders are back-to-back recipients of the WHL Goaltender of the Week Award, with Ferguson having earned the honour for the period ending Dec. 11.

The Lantzville product went 1-0-0-1 last week, with a 1.92 goals-against average and .945 save percentage.

He is filling in for Ingram, who is trying out for Team Canada ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Ferguson opened the weekend with a 36-save performance on Saturday in a 3-2 road win over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

He made 33 saves on Sunday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the hometown Calgary Hitmen and was named the second star of the game.