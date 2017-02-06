Fewer property-assessment appeals in Kamloops in 2017

While property values in the Kamloops region jumped higher than the past several years, the number of property owners who appealed their assessment is down.

This week, a panel will begin reviewing challenges to more than 400 property assessments in the area.

Graham Held, acting assessor for the Thompson-Okanagan region of B.C. Assessment Authority, said appeals account for 1.2 per cent of the folios.

Held said he targets appeals below two per cent of the nearly 36,000 notices mailed out in the region as evidence the system that forms the basis of municipal and school taxation is working well.

Residential property values in the Kamloops area typically rose by five to 10 per cent as measured on July 1, 2016. That came after several years of flat valuations in the city.

In addition to a declining number of appeals, contacts to B.C. Assessment Authority after notices were mailed out in the first week of January were also down. Held said the agency has improved its online capabilities, allowing property owners to research neighbouring valuations and recent comparable sales.

Hearings for the property assessment appeal board begin this week and extend to the middle of March. The deadline for appeals was Jan. 31.