Film commission expects more productions in 2017

IN THE PHOTO: Last Spring, film crews took over downtown Kamloops to shoot the feature film Power Rangers: It’s Morphin Time. Locals were cast as extras in the movie, while others took in the Hollywood theatrics from sidewalks. The movie is set to hit the big screen in March. KTW file photo

There’s a scout in the Kamloops area now, assessing its viability for a film — and he’s not the only one who has been out and about in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District looking at possible locations. TNRD film commissioner Vicci Weller said she’s waiting for confirmation of a film production heading to the area in April and expects there will be four or five more arriving this year.

Weller sent an email out last week listing some other links to the TNRD region, including Monster Trucks, which was released earlier this month; Power Rangers: It’s Morphin Time, which will be released in March; Tomato Red, which will open at the Dublin Film Festival next month; and 1491: The Untold Story of the Americas Before Christopher Columbus, a TV mini-series that will be broadcast on APTN. Weller has launched a new website and will be working on expanding crew development because having local people who can work on productions helps promote the area.

An interactive map on the website speaks to the popularity of the city and area for films, with icons marking where films, TV series, documentaries, music videos and commercials have been filmed through the years.

Weller said the commission has been “really, really, really busy.”

Many who opt for the area do so because of the landscape. Often, the scenery becomes as important a character as the actors, she said. Other times, it’s because of the uniqueness of Kamloops. Power Rangers chose the site for some scenes because it worked in the goal of creating the small town of Angel Grove, Calif., where the superteens of the title live.

In the trailer alone for the movie, docks in the South Thompson River, Zacks Coffees, Teas and Gifts on Victoria Street, part of the Third Avenue streetscape and the exterior of the Continental Barber Shop can be seen, along with the iconic landscape and Mount Paul.

Weller said time will tell if the new U.S. president’s America First edict has any impact on film production in Canada but, laughing, she noted “California wants to leave [the U.S.] and that’s where the big companies are.”

She noted when actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor of that state, there was a bit of a dip in filming projects heading to Canada “but it’s hard to say right now. It’s all about the economy.”