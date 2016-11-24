Finalists named for Mayor’s Gala for the Arts awards

IN THE PHOTO: Andrew G. Cooper (left) rehearses during X Fest in recent years with Kelsey Gilker. Cooper is a finalist for the Mayor’s Gala for the Awards award, up for artist of the year in the performing arts category. Last year, Gilker won the emerging artist award. KTW file photo

Kamloops may be known as the Tournament Capital of Canada but it has a vibrant arts and community scene that continues to grow — a reality that is reflected in the nominees and finalists for the Mayor’s Gala for the Arts awards.

The nominees and finalists for the emerging artist award, for example, include an array of young talents who are finding their way in their disciplines and making an impact on the cultural fabric of the city.

Nominations come from the public for the annual awards. This year, the list for emerging arts — restricted to ages 18 to 35 — include graphic designer and photographer Kelsey Gwynne, artist and co-founder of Padlock Studios Robin Hodgson, Thompson Rivers University fine-arts graduate Kathleen Lochhead and visual-arts graduate Eric Prytula, singer-songwriter Madison Olds and country-music trio Bees and the Bare Bones (Olds, Abby Wale and Chloé Beauchamp-Brisson). Olds, Bees and the Bare Bones and Prytula are finalists in that category.

Three nominations were received for artist of the year in performing arts so each is also a finalist. That list includes Andrew G. Cooper, also a TRU grad in theatre arts and founder of Chimera Theatre, singer Cathi Marshall and Kamloops Symphony Orchestra principal violinist Cvetozar Vutev.

A category for businesses was added in recent years to recognize that sector’s support of local arts and culture through donations, sponsorships, volunteer services of supporting a Kamloops artist.

Nominees included the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Best Western Plus Kamloops Hotel, Caroline Slade Photography, CFJC-TV Midday Show, Eats Amore Italian Mobile Cuisine, Funk Signs Inc., Kamloops This Week, Lee’s Music, New Gold-New Afton Mine, NL Broadcasting Ltd., Padlock Studios, RBC Royal Bank, Uptown Chefs Catering and Events and Westkey Graphics Ltd. Finalists are all media with Midday, KTW and Radio NL.

A new trophy for each category is being created for the Jan. 21 gala and presentation. In past years, works created by Lorel Sternig were handed out but this year, Denns Cound was commissioned to design and create the awards. Cound has said he has drawn inspiration for his creations from the landscape of Kamloops, in particular mounts Peter and Paul. He’s working with soapstone and bringing in other aspects of nature including the Thompson rivers, the valley and the sun. He also designed the Okanagan Art Award in 2014.

Tickets for the event at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way, went on sale on Thursday. Tickets are $130 each and a portion is eligible for a tax receipt. Tickets can be bought at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca. The box office is open Monday to Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Money raised from the event goes to support Western Canada Theatre, Kamloops Art Gallery and Kamloops Symphony Orchestra.