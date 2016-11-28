Financial crunch hits Kamloops Big Brothers Big Sisters program

The estimated 250 “littles” will remain paired with their “bigs”, but the mentoring program won’t be expanding as Big Brothers Big Sisters Kamloops (BBBS) takes a step back to address its sustainability.

Joanne Mason, executive director at the Seymour Street agency, said a full review of programs and services is being undertaken in the face of inadequate funding to keep the operation going.

It means those on the wait list for a Big Brother or Big Sister will stay there for now as no new volunteers will be accepted.

The in-school mentoring program that sees youngsters paired with teenagers or adults for interaction in a school setting will continue.

Mason said the simple reality is that the agency has no sustainable funding.

She said she was surprised, when she took the job earlier this year, to learn it receives no government funding, given its long history of more than 50 years of meeting its mission to enrich the lives of young people by delivering and advocating for the highest-quality volunteer-based mentoring programs.

“When you look at other entities with a known brand name and program stability for more than 50 years and compare us to any other entity like us, we are the only such type of organization that hasn’t had a ministry step up and say ‘You’re doing a valuable job. We’re going to help you. We’re going to provide some core operational support,’” Mason said.

“And it doesn’t have to be that much but some support would be appreciated.”

At least 40 per cent of BBBS’s operating budget of about $400,000 comes from its Renew Crew program that collects donations and shares in the proceeds they generate when sold at Value Village.

Challenging that program, which has operated in Kamloops for 20 years, is the presence of other non-profit organizations also canvassing for donations to sell and generate revenue.

Mason said one problem she’s hoping to address is the low profile Big Brothers and Big Sisters has, relative to other charities.

The organization also has an office in Merritt, but Mason said she can’t say if it will remain open.

“We are not abandoning any of our services,” she said.

“But we need to look at how to provide those services. We are still looking at ways to do that.”

She’s hoping Kamloopsians step up to help with the challenges.

While acknowledging announcing the changes just weeks before Christmas “is terrible,” Mason is hoping people continue to contact the Renew Crew to make donations.

She is also hoping people with some experience in fund development or community-event planning will volunteer their expertise.

“We sure could use a few extra feet on the ground,” Mason said.