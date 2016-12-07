Find-your-bus app set to arrive in Kamloops in 2018.

Bus-tracking technology will likely arrive in Kamloops in 2018, the city’s development and engineering services director told city council Tuesday.

Marvin Kwiatkowski said BC Transit has indicated it will roll out the technology first in Nanaimo in 2017, with Kamloops coming on board the year after.

Councillors voted unanimously to move ahead with plans to bring the technology — which will allow riders to better predict when a bus will arrive at a stop — to the city’s fleet.

Transit users will be able to use an app on their smartphone to find out precisely the location of the bus they wish to catch.

In 2019, the city will begin paying its share of the costs for the system, about $44,000.

The city will pay 17 per cent of lease fees for the system and the usual 53 per cent in operating costs, though lease fees will rise to 53 per cent when the technology reaches the end of its lifespan.

Besides the bus-tracking software, the city will also have displays posted at the city’s transit exchanges to let passengers know when the next bus will arrive, Kwiatkowski said.