Find holiday spirit on Kamloops Wine Trail this weekend

The Kamloops Wineries Association is hosting holiday open houses on the Kamloops Wine Trail this weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, local wineries will welcome visitors to enjoy some vino and seasonal activities, which will take place at Harper’s Trail, Monte Creek Ranch and Privato Vineyard and Winery.

Festivities will vary from winery to winery and guests are encouraged to visit all three to experience activities such as complimentary wine tastings, oyster shucking, hay wagon rides, bonfires, an exclusive ice-wine tasting, holiday treats, photos with Santa and more.

Guests with a stamped passport from all three wineries can enter to win a holiday gift basket from the Kamloops Wine Trail.

“This is a great way to kick off the holiday season in wine style,” said Kamloops Wineries Association director Trish Morelli. “Seeing the wineries all dressed up for the holidays, listening to Christmas music while tasting wine and doing a little holiday shopping certainly tops my holiday list of fun things to do.”

The open houses are free to attend and no tickets are required. For those who prefer a guided tour with transportation, local tour operators Tastefull Excursions, Divine Tours and Tailgate Tours are offering special holiday open house tour packages.

For more information, go online to kamloopswinetrail.com.