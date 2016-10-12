Find inspiration at the Fall Home Show

The Kamloops Fall Home Show is back with plenty of ideas for homeowners. The 18th annual show runs Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sandman Centre. Admission is free.

It remains a great opportunity for anyone interested in home renovations or design, but also features a wide array of general interest items, from health products to small home gadgets, said show manager Jim Rice. More than 100 businesses will be participating.

“If you are thinking about doing any renovations in your home, the show is a good place to come and look for some ideas,” he said.

The event will also feature the latest high-efficiency home features and innovations in smart home technology. The Telus Future Home will be on display near the front entrance for visitors to walk through. The 560-square-foot home was temporarily displayed at Aberdeen Mall last year and features conceptual design elements, from a smart kitchen interface to a virtual office.

Rice is expecting about 5,000 attendees throughout the weekend and advises those interested in browsing the booths to arrive early. Ahead of the weekend event, B.C. HomeShows is running a contest with chances to win a steam mop, a spa-like shower head, a leather recliner and matching ottoman, a wireless speaker or gel foam pillows.

To enter, go online to the B.C. HomeShows Facebook page and follow the instructions.