Findlay, Kamloops participants find podium at gruelling events

Peter Findlay of Kamloops continues to test his mettle and find the podium in long-distance running and mountain biking races.

Findlay, 57, had outstanding performances at the Kootenay Sufferfest, held on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

He completed the Milford Mountain 50-kilometre Ultra Trail Marathon on Sept. 3 that started in the valley between Kaslo and New Denver and took runners on a 2,535-metre ascent and 3,160-m descent before finishing in Kaslo.

Findlay placed second overall with a time of 5:57:00. Vincent Pagot of Whistler won in a time of 5:43:15.

The next day, the ageless wonder won gold in the 40-kilometre mountain biking race, a technical single-track event that started and finished in New Denver.

He clocked in at 2:30:53, Ian Finke of Rossland was second with a time of 2:35:56 and Jamie Skinner of Kamloops won bronze in 2:47:30.

There was also a 7.5-kilometre children’s mountain biking race in Kaslo. Aedan Skinner, 11, of Kamloops placed first in a time of 24:02.

On Sept. 10, a few Kamloops participants completed the Mt. Robson 50-kilometre Ultra, running along the Berg Lake Trail in wet, muddy, rainy conditions.

Marcus Allen was sixth overall and sixth in the 19- to 39-year-old division in 4:26:26, Findlay was ninth overall and first in 40-plus division in 4:38:15 and Misty Palm was 73rd overall and 15th in the female 19- to 39-year-old division in 6:08:47.