Findlay, Sword complete challenging trail race

There were two Kamloops runners in action at the Wandering Moose trail race in Myra Bellevue Provincial Park on Saturday.

Peter Findlay placed fifth overall in the 42-kilometre event with a time of 3:55:21.

The technical trail includes about 5,000 feet of climbing, taking runners high above Okanagan Lake, descending through forest burned in the catastrophic fire of 2003 and climbing again to the Kettle Valley Railway before descending to the Angel Springs trail and to the finish line.

Female runner Kim Magnus of Vancouver had the fastest time, finishing first for the second straight year in a time of three hours, thirty-eight minutes and 15 seconds.

Colin Adamson (3:41:31) of Rossland was second, Michael Fitzpatrick (3:44:42) of Canmore was third and Gregory Munby (3:51:28) of Nelson was fourth.

In the 20-kilometre event, Clint Sword of Kamloops was 10th out 50 runners with a time of two hours and 14 minutes.