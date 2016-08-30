Fire damages Sahali townhouse; no injuries reported

Fire damages Sahali townhouse; no injuries reported

Kamloops This Week
Kamloops Fire Rescue fire investigators were on the scene of a house fire at McBeth Place townhouses on Tuesday morning.

A fire in a Sahali townhouse just past midnight as Monday became Tuesday has left its occupants  homeless.

“By all indications, the fire started in the kitchen, on or near the stove,” Kamloops Fire Rescue investigator Ray Webster said, noting the flames quickly spread throughout the split-level home.

“The house is definitely not habitable in any way, shape or form.”

Webster said it appears there were several people in the townhouse, cooking, when the blaze started.

There were no injuries.

The townhouse sustained significant damage, though firefighters managed to douse it before it could engulf adjacent units.

 

