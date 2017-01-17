Firearm focus of trial in Kamloops

A Kamloops man is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court this week after a vehicle stop last spring turned up a loaded 45-calibre handgun.

Blake Bernhard is facing four firearms-related charges stemming from the May 12, 2016, incident.

On Tuesday, RCMP Const. Ryan Long testified Bernhard’s name came up in connection with an alleged altercation the previous night.

“We were made aware of an incident the previous evening where an individual was victimized at a residence on the North Shore,” he said. “This person indicated it was Blake Bernhard who victimized him and that he had a handgun.”

Long said he initiated the traffic stop in North Kamloops.

According to Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo, another Mountie saw Bernhard appearing to stuff something under the seat on which he was sitting.

A third officer seized the firearm, court heard.

Bernhard’s trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.