Firefighters make quick work of smouldering pot at Bamboo Inn

By Dave Eagles - October 19, 2016

Kamloops firefighters were called to the Bamboo Inn restaurant in the Brock Shopping Centre Wednesday at about 3 p.m. for a report of a fire. Smoke could be seen billowing out a window and the cause was determined to be a pot smouldering on a stove. Firefighters removed the pot, aired out the kitchen and left the building. No damage or injuries were reported. Dave Eagles/KTW