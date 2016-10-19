Firefighters make quick work of smouldering pot at Bamboo Inn

Firefighters make quick work of smouldering pot at Bamboo Inn

By
Dave Eagles
-
9
0
SHARE
Kamloops firefighters were called to the Bamboo Inn restaurant in the Brock Shopping Centre Wednesday at about 3 p.m. for a report of a fire. Smoke could be seen billowing out a window and the cause was determined to be a pot smouldering on a stove. Firefighters removed the pot, aired out the kitchen and left the building. No damage or injuries were reported. Dave Eagles/KTW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login