Firefighters save garage after blaze breaks out

Kamloops This Week
24
This garage in North Kamloops incurred serious damage Tuesday night. Kamloops Fire Rescue Platoon Capt. Jeff Bell said the detached garage in an alley behind 550 MacKenzie Ave. suffered extensive damage. Inside were snow machines and other equipment, as well as fuel tanks. Crews were at the location for about three hours. Investigators were on scene Wednesday to determine the cause. Dave Eagles/KTW

