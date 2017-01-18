Home News Fires Firefighters save garage after blaze breaks out NewsFires Firefighters save garage after blaze breaks out By Kamloops This Week - January 18, 2017 24 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter This garage in North Kamloops incurred serious damage Tuesday night. Kamloops Fire Rescue Platoon Capt. Jeff Bell said the detached garage in an alley behind 550 MacKenzie Ave. suffered extensive damage. Inside were snow machines and other equipment, as well as fuel tanks. Crews were at the location for about three hours. Investigators were on scene Wednesday to determine the cause. Dave Eagles/KTW