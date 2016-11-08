Firm sets sights on adding 375 rental units across from university

The company behind the first new rental development to be built in the city in two decades is looking to bring another 375 units to an empty lot across from Thompson Rivers University.

At its Tuesday meeting, Kamloops city council agreed to take to public hearing a proposal from Cross Developments for six new rental apartment buildings at 1261 Dalhousie Dr. and 821 McGill Rd.

Cross Developments previously built Summit Village, a rental apartment complex located at 1415 Summit Drive, next to the Highway 1 on-ramp.

At the time, the rental project was the first of its kind in the city in years.

Owner Barry Cross said while his latest project will be located close to the university, he’s looking to meet rental demand in the neighbourhood at large.

“There’s a lot of people who work around the university,” he said. “It’s not meant to be exclusively for students.”

The development would include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and will likely take five years to fully build out, Cross said.

For the project to proceed, council will need to agree to rezone two lots from light industrial and public and quasi-public use to permit medium-density residences. The lot zoned for public use is owned by the province, but is now considered surplus land, which will be purchased by Cross if the rezoning goes through.

As part of the project, the neighbourhood will also get pedestrian improvements, said director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski. Cross would be responsible for building a tree-lined sidewalk at the edge of its property, while the city would pitch in to connect the walkway to what is been built in front of other nearby developments to the east.

Cross believes there’s much more room for rental units in the Kamloops market.

“I just see a lot of demand for it,” he said. “It’s a sector in the economy that on the whole isn’t well addressed.”

The rental vacancy rate in Kamloops is below two per cent.