Firm will pay to fix construction ‘glitch’ at Westsyde pool

Mayor Peter Milobar said an error that has halted construction and pushed back the opening date at the long-closed Westsyde pool building doesn’t mean the city selected the wrong contractor for the job.

The city announced last week that construction was stopped in December after it was discovered the steel decking installed as part of a roof replacement by D&T Developments had not been pre-treated with a product to improve longevity, as required. The discovery came after more work had been done to the roof, including installation of insulation and some of the roof membrane.

In October, D&T Developments and Stantec Architecture, which worked together to design and build the Tournament Capital Centre, paid the city $865,000 in compensation for repairs required at the centre, which was built without some vapour barriers that prevent leaks.

Milobar said the contractor met the requirements for the pool tender, including a pre-qualification process that narrowed the field to three contractors, which was based in part on past work.

“They met those standards,” Milobar said, noting the company has successfully built a number of the city’s larger buildings, including Sandman Centre downtown.

“They’ve built almost every major building in Kamloops, so to suggest they’re not a quality contractor would not be accurate,” he said.

Public works director Jen Fretz said while the city was in litigation with the contractor at the time the tender was awarded, the city could not have disqualified it from its RFP process, as it had not been proven in court the company was at fault for issues at the TCC.

Fretz said if the city is happy with how the issues at Westsyde are handled, it’s unlikely the mistake will be a black mark on the company’s record.

So far, Fretz said, D&T has worked well with the city as it looks to rectify the error.

“All signs point to them wanting to handle this professionally,” she said.

Milobar considers the mistake “an unfortunately glitch,” not a problem of expertise.

“It’s essentially a material error in terms of what material came that to the human eye you might not have even noticed,” he said.

“So, depending who was on site the day the install started, and how familiar those workers may or may not have been with the specs, mistakes can happen.”

The city has said it will not have to pay for the decking replacement because its requirements were laid out in its contract with D&T.