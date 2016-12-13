First Nations protester decries actions of Kamloops bylaw officers

A First Nations organizer behind two protests against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion said he is disappointed with the response from Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar to what he called “inappropriate” behaviour by city bylaw officers.

Mike McKenzie said he and a small number of protesters were setting up a vigil against the pipeline expansion an hour before the Dec. 4 Kamloops Blazers home game when bylaw officers tried to kick them out of the public plaza in front of Sandman Centre and threatened them with arrest.

“That was the last thing we expected that day,” he said.

McKenzie said a First Nations woman was in the middle of a welcoming song when a bylaw officer “stood right in her face and said over and over you need to leave.”

He feels the behaviour was a violation of free expression and aboriginal rights.

“When indigenous people are doing a welcome song, it’s absolutely inappropriate for bylaw officers to get in their face and ask them to leave,” he told Kamloops city council during a public comment period on Tuesday, suggesting the city strike a committee or hold a broader dialogue on the issue.

“It’s about talking about it as a community and seeing what kind of relationship we have as we live together,” he said. “So, I’m wondering how we move forwards because there’s going to be more protests.”

Milobar said he thinks bylaw officers tried to remove protesters because the plaza is considered rented space in use by the Blazers during games. The mayor told McKenzie he should try calling ahead to bylaws and the city’s planning department if he is planning future protests.

Milobar said if the city has advance notice, there can be an “appropriate response” from bylaw officers and Kamloops RCMP.

“I don’t see that being any different than what you’re asking for and that’s how we can make sure you still have the ability to get your voice out there,” Milobar said, adding the city does not want to shut down peaceful protests.

“We’re more than willing to have those discussions as you’re organizing, but you have to meet us halfway.”

McKenzie said he plans to return to council as a delegation in the new year to continue to address his concerns.