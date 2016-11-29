For first time, powerful drug carfentanil found at site of overdose death

For the first time in B.C., the highly toxic opioid carfentanil has been detected at the scene of an apparent overdose drug death.

Carfentanil is an analogue of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and 100 times as powerful.

Coroner Barb McLintock said carfentanil is the most toxic opioid used commercially. Its commercial use is as a general anesthetic agent for large animals, up to elephants, and it is never prescribed to humans.

A drug sample seized by the coroner and Vancouver Police at the scene of a death that occurred Nov. 17 in an East Vancouver home was sent to a federal Health Canada laboratory for testing. The sample has now been confirmed as containing carfentanil.

McLintock said testing cannot currently confirm whether carfentanil was the cause of death for the man in his 30.

“However, the ability to undertake post-mortem testing for carfentanil is expected to be available at the Provincial Toxicology Centre next month,” she said.

Last week, Vancouver Police confirmed carfentanil had been detected in a sample of drugs seized in busts that did not involve fatalities.