Fisher among final berths at B.C. juniors

The field is now complete for the 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships — and another Kamloops curler is headed to New Westminster.

Playdowns were held across the province on the weekend for the final berths at the provincial championship, which will take place at the Royal City Curling Club from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

The largest event was the Coastal Playdowns at the Comox Valley Curling Club in Courtenay, where seven berths to provincials were on the line. Kamloops’ Cierra Fisher led her Lower Mainland rink to a berth through the A event at the playdown. Fisher’s rink plays out of the Chilliwack Curling Club and includes Cailin Cooke (Chilliwack), Kylie Karoway (Surrey) and Jasmin Jani (Chilliwack).

Kamloops’ Brown rink will also play in the provincial championship, having earned its berth through play in the 2016 B.C. Junior Curling Tour.

The winners of the B.C. Junior Championship will play in the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29 in Esquimalt.