Fishing club fighting for access to lakes

A Merritt-based fish and game club is taking on one of North America’s largest ranches in a battle it says should be fought by the province for the right to public access at two prized lakes.

Christopher Harvey, a lawyer for Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, told a B.C. Supreme Court justice yesterday his decision will set an important precedent regarding public access to public resources. Douglas Lake Cattle Co. is suing the fish and game club.

Through a counter-claim, the club is seeking an order declaring access roads leading to Minnie and Stoney lakes are public roads and that the fish and fishery they access are public.

Harvey said while the province asserts its ownership over the roads, lakes and fish, it is taking a “passive” role. Two Crown lawyers are in court but are not presenting evidence.

“It (province) has entirely abdicated its duty . . . to protect and enforce public rights,” Harvey said.

The trial is scheduled to go as long as four weeks.

Witnesses will include First Nations who will testify to traditional use of a historical trail, biologists who will speak on the history of the engineering of the lakes to make them larger and a former ranch manager who will talk about terms of public access in the 1970s.

The lakes are completely surrounded by private land owned by the cattle company.

Complicating matters further is traditional Crown foreshore rights are now under water due to damming and increased area of the lakes.

Douglas Lake lawyer Evan Cooke said the lakes have been altered for a century through damming for irrigation and, later, fish enhancement.

The ranch was also granted an aquaculture licence at one point.

“The ranch says these lakes have been re-engineered to create viable fish habitat. . . . So, in effect, these lakes have become private fisheries.”

The ranch has constructed a high-end lodge at Stoney Lake to support what Cooke called its eco-tourism initiatives.

Harvey contrasted the small fish and game club with the ranch, with its combined fee simple and grazing leases larger than Prince Edward Island.

“In a sense, the ranch is acting as it has a right of self-government over its vast territory.”

But the ranch’s lawyer said club members want access to fish that come from the efforts of the ranch, through damming and habitat improvement — prize fish that wouldn’t otherwise exist.

“These are better, bigger, juicier than all the others in the neighbourhood. . . . Douglas Lake spent millions re-engineering it to create these conditions.”

Angela Davies, a lawyer acting for the province, said the Crown believes it has ownership of the roads and fish but is taking no position because the roads are no longer in public use. A gate was erected in the late 1970s.

“The Crown generally takes no position on the status of public roads unless they’re being used for a public transportation purpose,” she said.