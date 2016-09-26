Fitzgerald of Kamloops running to success in college ranks

Kendall Fitzgerald (right) in action at the Tournament Capital Centre in 2014. KTW file photo

Kendall Fitzgerald of Post University’s cross-country running team was named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) runner and rookie of the week on Monday.

The freshman from Kamloops won her second race of the season on Sunday at the York College Invitational at Van Cortland Park in Bronx, N.Y., completing the six-kilometre course in a time of 23:54.9 to place first out of 167 runners.

This season, Fitzgerald has won two races and finished fifth at another. She has been named the conference’s top rookie three times and top runner twice.

Post University is in Waterbury, Conn.