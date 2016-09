Five injured in crash in Dufferin

Five people have been taken to Royal Inland Hospital following a crash in Kamloops in which a vehicle was reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed.

The crash occurred in the 1900-block of Hillside Drive, near Kenna Cartwright Park, at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle left the road and ended up in a field between Highway 1 and Hillside Drive, just west of the Copperhead Drive/Highway 1 exit.

There is no word yet on the condition of those injured.