Five projects funded with climate cash

The City of Kamloops wants to find out if it can generate something new from what residents flush away. At its Tuesday meeting, city council agreed to spend $55,000 from its climate-action reserve fund to look at using its steeper sewer pipes to generate hydroelectric power. The sewage micro-hydro study is one of five projects being funded using climate-action cash, which the city receives from the province because it is a BC Climate Action Charter signatory.

The grants are intended to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gases or otherwise make Kamloops more sustainable.

Sustainability supervisor Glen Cheetham said the hydro study will get the city to the point where the program could be rolled out on a large scale if other government grants were available. The city could generate about 325,000 kilowatt hours of power a year, which it would sell back to the grid. That many hours could power 32 average homes for a year.

Other projects council agreed to fund include:

• a $9,000 test of two idling-reduction technologies for city vehicles;

• an ice-making retrofit at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, which will eliminate the need for hot water (the system, which costs $76,500 for two units, is already in place at Brock Arena);

• two parking-stall bike racks shaped like cars, which will hold 10 or more bicycles, at a cost of $17,000.

The last item was approved with the rest, but not before it was questioned by a perplexed Coun. Denis Walsh.

“I know we have our own shop and I find it hard to believe they couldn’t put a bike rack together,” he said.

Cheetham said the goal is to promote cycling and its role in the reduction of greenhouse gasses.