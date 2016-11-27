Five years in prison for Kamloops man described as a drug enforcer

A man with a violent criminal record was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Friday to five years in prison.

Kyle Walsh was caught by RCMP in February last year with with a loaded sawed-off shotgun stashed behind the rear seat of his car. It was accessible by reaching underneath. He was also in possession of about $300 worth of heroin.

RCMP had responded to the Fountain Motel in downtown Kamloops for a report of a man with a firearm.

Walsh was arrested outside, where his car was parked at the rear of the motel. He tried to swallow packages of heroin before he was subdued.

He was convicted of possession of a loaded prohibited weapon, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a firearm while under a lifetime ban.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi made a submission for a four-and-a-half year sentence, arguing Walsh was a heroin user in the throes of an addiction and was suffering from paranoid episodes.

While he has 30 criminal convictions, including five counts of assault causing bodily harm (one of them in jail), Walsh finished high school, is a red seal ironworker and was a provincial kickboxing champion. He has been described in past as a drug enforcer.

He is a stepfather to two young girls.

That record of kickboxing competition may have led to mental problems due to concussions, his lawyer suggested.

The Crown asked for a prison sentence of almost seven years.

Saying he has a chance at rehabilitation, Justice Linda Loo sentenced Walsh to a five-year term of prison. He received credit for the equivalent of about six months in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

At a Nov. 4 hearing, Walsh told Loo he was ready to go to federal prison, where he can receive program help and counselling.

“I’m happy I’ll get a federal sentence because I can take advantage of programming and get the help I need,” he said.