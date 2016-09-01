Flasher tried to dash, but is now headed for court

A North Thompson man is in hot water after an alleged early-morning flashing on a Kelowna street.

RCMP Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said the incident took place at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Ethel Street in Kelowna at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators believe a woman pulled her car to the side of the road to use her cellphone and was approached by a 52-year-old man who exposed himself as he walked past the vehicle.

“Police were provided with a detailed description of the suspect, who fled north on Ethel Street,” O’Donaghey said.

“An officer quickly located an intoxicated man matching the suspect’s description on Fuller Avenue attempting to hide from police.”

The suspect, who is from the North Thompson, was held overnight and released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 17.