Fletcher: Bring on the year of working forests

New Year’s Day marks the implementation of the Great Bear Rainforest agreement, hailed around the world as a landmark, but largely ignored here at home.
It’s been “saved,” as our modern urban mythology describes it. This vast rainforest is no longer officially known as the North Coast Timber Supply Area, the name our American-financed protest industry trained our news media to use with a sneer in the 1990s.
The regulations that took effect on Jan. 1 do indeed retire this dreaded title, as well as the Mid-Coast, Kingcome and Strathcona Timber supply areas.
Instead, we have the Great Bear Rainforest North, Great Bear Rainforest South and North Island Timber supply areas.
I’m not kidding.
For these three areas combined, the annual allowable cut has been set at 2.5-million cubic metres per year for the next 10 years. Except for eight special forest-management areas, including Kitsault and Gil Island, this region remains a working forest.
Management of this forest is mainly in the hands of two aboriginal umbrella groups: the Coastal First Nations on the North Coast and the Nanwakolas Council on the Central Coast and North Island.
This is one of the agreements that transcend treaties, a concept that may fade into history as more aboriginal people decide to get on with modern life.
The aboriginal communities considered recommendations from three environmental organizations that served as fronts for the U.S. foundations that drove this process. They are Sierra Club B.C., Greenpeace and ForestEthics, which recently changed its name to Stand.
(Stand still has a tree in its logo, but its San Francisco headquarters is transitioning to anti-”tarsands” fundraising. Note it targets only Canadian oil, as it did with logging.)
In the B.C. Interior, the expected post-pine beetle reduction in timber supply is underway. Tolko’s Merritt sawmill is the latest to close, as the company manages the timber supply for its operations in Kamloops, Vernon, Armstrong, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Kelowna and Lumby.
Big companies like Canfor and Interfor have bought sawmills in Alabama, Arizona and other southern U.S. states to continue serving the North American lumber market with southern yellow pine as B.C. timber volume declines.
It remains to be seen whether this cross-border ownership will have any effect on the latest U.S. softwood industry attack on Canada.
With dreary familiarity, the U.S. Lumber Coalition has launched its fifth set of “dumping” and “subsidy” claims and the U.S. Commerce Department is taking up the investigation once again. The outgoing Barack Obama administration wouldn’t even return our calls until after the previous U.S. protection deal expired and the incoming Donald Trump regime appears even more protectionist.
B.C. Council of Forest Industries president Susan Yurkovich points out the U.S. can’t meet its own lumber needs with internal supply. The main effect of duties and quotas on B.C. lumber, which accounts for half of Canada’s U.S. exports, is to push up U.S. prices and profits for U.S. producers.
The slow recovery continues for the U.S. housing market after its self-inflicted collapse in 2008. U.S. lumber imports are up more than 30 per cent for the first three quarters of 2016 and the price for southern yellow pine lumber has already risen 35 per cent since late 2015.
Premier Christy Clark is heading into an election year, when the forest industry gets more attention. She’ll be campaigning on her latest climate-action plan, which includes a promise to replant and rehabilitate up to 3,000 square kilometres of pine beetle-damaged forest.
It’s a better plan than increasing taxes.
Fletcher, masquerading as an objective political pundit, does not tell you that the insiders in the resource industries are looting this province and are getting rich from politics. Anyone who gets rich in politics is a crook.
When we compare the value of resources extracted in 2001 when the Liberals came to power with today, and when we look at the related government tax revenues this exposes an alarming trend, that we should be very concerned about. A tax shift of immense proportions has taken place from corporations to people particularly through user fees.
In 2001 resource revenue was well over $5 billion , in 2013 it was only $2.5 billion . Tax revenue from forestry alone has declined by over 60%. This is understandable since the Liberals came to power they have shut down over 80 mills in this province. On the coast alone, 40 per cent of the timber harvest is now exported as raw logs, even though mills in the Lower Mainland and in the interior complain they can’t get wood.
Throughout the province companies have been closing mills, but holding onto their timber rights. Some timber leases have not had any cut since 2008.
The forest companies are shutting down mills in BC, and building new ones in southern USA where wages are low while our works go onto unemployment rolls. Tolko closed its Merritt mill which will cost over 200 jobs plus many more related spill off jobs in the community. Tolko claims lack of logs for milling. Stop the bleeding of raw logs to US and divert them to Merritt problem will be solved but not when forest companies are allowed to self regulate while harvesting public lands and using a public resource and paying very little for it.
Fletcher the “bull shitter” writes “Big companies like Canfor and Interfor have bought sawmills in Alabama, Arizona and other southern U.S. states to continue serving the North American lumber market with southern yellow pine as B.C. timber volume declines.” This is total nonsense, the good reason for this, is called PROFIT.
Large forest companies can build chapter modern mills rather than modernize the ones in BC. They can employ cheaper labour in US at minimum wage. They self regulate and they pay low stumpage rates which US lumber companies see as a subsidy, The industry is wide open to financial abuse. This is an Oligopoly that finances the Liberal party big time So as I said before, anyone who gets rich in politics is a crook.
Fletcher quotes a “bullshit” comment from Susan Yurkovich’s president of BCCFI. US lumber harvesters purchase logs from private land (90% of forest land in US is private while 90% is public land in BC), thus their cost is tenfold that of what BC charges in stumpage fees for cubic meter of wood. The main effect of US duties Ms Yurkovich is to create a level playing field as outlined under NAFTA.
Encouraging milling in BC and modernizing mills in small communities across BC would restart the forest industry, stabilize employment and create prosperity in places like Merritt and Fort Nelson, Terrace and even Kamloops. The present tenure system has supported the speculative ‘hoarding’ of wood, and the export of unprocessed logs, and jobs, away from BC . Fletcher is not Our Man in Victoria, he writes what his wife tells him and she tells him what Christy tells her.
Environmentalist need to acknowledge that movements with associated protests to stop various industrial activity in BC and Canada is backed and funded by American entities. Without that backing their voices would be much quieter, and companies would be allowed to obtain permits for more industrial projects with associated high-paying jobs. It seems that Trudeau is happy to acquiesce to this American propaganda. Where we actually need strong leadership to stand against these attacks, we end up with a Prime Minister that tries to please all sides and intends to “let the economy take care of itself”. I am not sure this will bode well for our economy when he runs up against Trump in the years ahead.
The biggest threat to the Canadian economy will come from Trudeau. He won’t stand a chance against Trump. God help us.
We are giving our resources away Perry. The Liberal government needs to answer why Coal production in BC in 2001 was $959 million, by 2012 it was $5.06 billion, an increase of 527%. Metal production in 2001 was $1.394 billion, in 2012 it was $2.453 billion, an increase of 76%. The value of industrial minerals was $296 million in 2001, which increased to $472 million by 2012, a 60% increase, while construction aggregates in 2001 totaled $217 million increased to $328 million by 2012, an increase of 51%.
Government revenue from resources in 2001 was $5 billion (inflation adjusted), by 2012 that figure fell to $2.5 billion a decrease of 50%. Also, over this same time period government revenue from natural gas decreased by 90% while exploration and production has skyrocketed.