Fletcher: Year-end Q&A with Premier Christy Clark

Here are excerpts from Black Press legislative reporter Tom Fletcher’s year-end interview with Premier Christy Clark.

Tom Fletcher: I’ll start with the second mortgage program you’ve announced for first-time buyers trying to raise a down payment.

Christy Clark: W.A.C. Bennett did a program a lot like this in the late 1960s, called the B.C. Second [Mortgage].

The idea was to give people a loan, I think it was up to $10,000, to get into their first home. I remember my parents would talk about this. That’s what spurred me to getting the bureaucracy working on one like this.

TF: Central 1 Credit Union and other economists say these loans [up to five per cent of home purchase price or $37,500, interest free for five years] are going to cause price inflation at the low end of the housing market. Is that a concern?

CC: My hope is it will spur municipalities and builders to create more housing under the $750,000 threshold. In the housing market, everything has an impact.

But for me, doing nothing was not an acceptable option because there are so many young people who get approved for loans, for $600,000 worth of mortgage — that’s a big number — and they can’t scrape together the down payment all in one lump sum.

TF: Personal debt is already a big problem in Canada. Doesn’t your program fuel that?

CC: If the banks thought personal debt for any one of these individuals was too much of a problem, they wouldn’t lend them $600,000.

We have the toughest mortgage regulations of just about any country in the world — and we should.

If someone can qualify for a mortgage and the bank trusts them with $600,000, surely the B.C. government can trust them with $37,000 of taxpayers’ money. They’re going to pay it back. And we own part of that home, so when it is sold, we get that money back.

TF: It looks like a tough year ahead for the forest industry, with U.S. trade action returning. Is there more the province can do?

CC: Opening up new markets so we’re not just dependent on the U.S., that’s one thing. The second thing is we’re going to hold out for a U.S. deal that’s good for British Columbia.

Let’s understand our negotiating partner. Donald Trump is a builder by profession.

He wants four per cent economic growth.

He knows that the fastest way to move the American economy is through construction of residential housing.

TF: National carbon pricing is another highlight of the year. You’ve talked about being competitive with other provinces on carbon tax.

Are we not looking at the same situation with the U.S. — no national carbon price and they’re going to cut business taxes?

CC: We fought to protect energy-intensive industries under a national carbon price. More importantly for us, we’ve taken all the money from the carbon tax and put it back into the economy, so we have the most tax-competitive economy in North America today.

We’re ahead on all the other taxes and we want to stay ahead, to the extent that we can control that in B.C., And the carbon tax helps us do that.

Trump is going to wipe out regulation, he is going to abandon the climate fight and he’s probably not going to care too much about the deficit in the U.S.

We should still do our part in the climate-change fight because it’s the right thing to do for our kids.

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @tomfletcherbc