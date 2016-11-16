Flu season has begun — and strain is in shot

There have been 26 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region as of Monday — and the good news, in most of the cases, is that the strain is one included in this year’s flu shot.

Dr. Karmen Golmohammadi, a preventive-medicine specialist and medical health officer with Interior Health Authority, called that news the “silver lining,” although he noted there has also been a high number of flu or flu-like cases reported so far.

Thirty eight residents in two-long-term care facilities in Kamloops have experienced respiratory illness — and eight have died.

Golmohammadi said, however, not all of those cases were confirmed by laboratory testing to be influenza.

The IHA has distributed about 120,000 flu shots to community immunizers — pharmacists, physicians, First Nations nurses and nurse practitioners — with additional vaccines given to health-care workers and residential-care clients, said Heather Way, knowledge co-ordinator for the IHA immunizations program.

Of that amount, more than 27,000 doses had been administered by this week.

Golmohammadi said in the case of the eight who died, “we do not know that they had influenza. With seniors, it can be hard to establish an effect relationship.”

He said that age group has a higher level of mortality and the seniors might have had pre-existing conditions.

“We really don’t know if they had influenza,” he said.

The flu can manifest through a variety of symptoms — or show no symptoms at all.

Some people can carry the virus, but never have it affect their health. Others might develop cold-like symptoms, with a drippy nose, weakness and fatigue.

Others might have respiratory symptoms and fever, a sense of their chest tightening.

In severe cases, it can lead to secondary infections as the body’s immune system is compromised.

“Immunization is very effective to prevent influenza,” Golmohammadi said.

While he acknowledged there is a segment of society opposed to getting the shots, he recommends those with doubts should look to “credible sources,” such as the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Health Canada.

According to statistics reported by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the number of hospitalizations of people with influenza has increased in recent years, reaching a high of more than 7,000 last year.

To the end of August this year, there had been about 5,000 hospitalizations.

The number of flu-related deaths mirrored the increase through the years, reaching a high of about 600 last year.

To the end of August this year, there had been fewer than 300.