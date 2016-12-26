Flurry of Boxing Day crashes had Kamloops police, paramedics, firefighters busy

Icy roads in Kamloops on Boxing Day led to a number of accidents, including a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Cherry Creek that forced temporary closure of the route while an air ambulance was called to take victims to hospital.

The crash on Highway 1 at Deer Drive — not far from the Dec. 17 head-on collision that killed Lytton couple Mavis and George Jmayoff — took place at 2 p.m.

That crash, and others in the area on a day that brought more snow, prompted police to call for drivers to slow down.

“Kamloops RCMP would like to remind motorists to slow down for the road conditions,” Sgt. Karen Delorey said. “Currently, several areas in Kamloops are experiencing icy roads.”

Other crashes on Boxing Day included a rollover in Dallas on Highway 1 near the Lafarge Road off-ramp, in Valleyview on Highway 1 at Grand Boulevard, on Paul Lake Road and at Eighth Street and Lethbridge Avenue on the North Shore

There has been no word on the extent of injuries suffered in the accidents.

Environment Canada is calling for flurries to persist in Kamloops through New Year’s Day, with daily highs at or just below the freezing mark.

Through Christmas Day, Kamloops had received 33.9 centimetres of snow in December, far more than the 21.4 centimetres of snow the city historically averages during the entire month.