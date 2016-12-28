Fog leads to flight cancellations, delays at Kamloops Airport

Heavy fog has led to two flight cancellations at Kamloops Airport on Wednesday morning.

Airport managing director Fred Legace said Air Canada flights AC8190 and AC8189 have been cancelled, while Air Canada flights AC8425 and AC8191 are showing delays.

Legace said travellers should check with their airline’s reservation number, choose “to track a flight” and enter their flight number to get updated information on the status of their flights.

Legace said the the fog is expected to lift later Wednesday morning, when the airport expects to be back to full operation.