FOI request: When RIH parkade opened, complaints flooded in

On Oct. 25, a senior walked under the open gate at the new parkade at Royal Inland Hospital — and it came down on his head, leading to a visit to the ER.

That’s one of the complaints the Interior Health Authority’s parking division received after the July 25 opening of the parkade beneath the $80-million clinical-services building.

While owned by the health authority, Impark manages the parkade.

An accurate count of complaints was not possible, but a freedom of information request asking for documentation related to the IHA’s decision to remove the gate and change the method of payment to pre-payment rather than on exit resulted in 358 pages provided — with 341 of them detailing data on complaints.

Each of those pages has at least 10, and upwards to 15, notations.

While some relate to testing of the equipment — at the time, the only gated parking facility in the authority — and a few were asking for directions on how the system worked, the bulk related to the payment kiosks and continual failure of the parking-exit gate.

On opening day alone, 23 complaints were received, most stemming from the pay stations.

The next day was a bit better, with nine complaints, including the exit gates being stuck, payments not going through and the entry meter not issuing tickets.

The documents stop on Oct. 26. On that day, there were still complaints coming in.

The IHA opted to return to the pre-payment system it had in place before the parkade was built.

The transition happened in mid-December at a cost of $70,000, an amount general contractor Bird Construction covered.

Before that, however, the health authority had to make physical changes to the exit, removing one of the two exit lanes after complaints were received from drivers of large vehicles that were sustaining damage due to the design.

In a discussion briefing prepared for senior IHA administrators, Andrew Pattison, the health authority’s manager of protection, parking and fleet services, said “soon after opening the parkade, it became apparent the exit needed to be redesigned to accommodate full-size pickup trucks and larger vehicles.”

Three complaints were received in mid-October, but Pattison notes in his report that “upon review, there is evidence this is a more prevalent issue as tire marks and damage to the curb suggests this happens more frequently than we have been made aware.”

Reducing to one exit lane, he noted, led to “a backlog of vehicles at peak times and provides no alternative exit if the equipment is out of service.”

By November, a parkade “ambassador” had been hired at an ongoing cost of $1,000 per week.

Pattison’s report noted one challenge the authority faced from the many complaints about the parking system was the result of “no local presence by the [equipment] vendor, who are based in Ontario, and they rely on a third-party contractor out of Vancouver.”

At the time the payment change was announced in early December, Pattison acknowledged revenue from the parkade was down about 35 per cent compared to previous years, a drop that was expected.

Revenue began to increase in mid-September.

And another thing . . .

A sampling of complaints received about the new parkade at Royal Inland Hospital:

• July 25, opening day: No receipt issued after payment (2), payment not accepted (2), no ticket issued (3), kiosk would not accept credit card (3), no change or receipt issued (1), pay stations not working (5), two receipts issued (1) [customer wanted to know if they had been charged twice], gate equipment not reading ticket (3) or failing to read barcode (2) and one person paid and the kiosk instructed the person to pay again.

• Aug. 3: Gate not opening (2) [with two exit lanes still in place, RIH opted to leave one open all day], no ticket issued (9).

Aug. 12: No ticket issued (5), machine not accepting ticket (3), improper change from kiosk (1), gate won’t open (2), pay station not accepting payment (8), exit equipment won’t read ticket (1).

Sept. 5: No ticket issued (6), gate stuck open (1), kiosk won’t accept payment (9) or won’t return credit card (1), kiosk won’t issue change (1) or accept ticket (7).

Sept. 16: Equipment won’t accept ticket (4), no ticket issued (1), gate won’t open (1).

Sept. 24: Kiosk won’t accept payment (26) [notes indicate the payment kiosk on level four was not working, with one complainant suggesting a sign be displayed, alerting people to use other kiosks], gate up (6), no ticket issued (10), ticket not accepted (5), kiosk demanding second payment of same amount (1).

Oct. 4: Gate won’t open (5), ticket not reading (2), ticket not returned from equipment (2), no ticket issued (4), request to pay again (1), gate up (2).

Oct. 26: Gate won’t open (2), kiosk won’t accept payment (2), ticket not being read (1).

The parking attendants also dealt with many calls from people who did not understand the system, had lost their car or payment ticket or who accidentally pushed the help button.

IHA says improvements continue

Calling it “a calamity,” the head of parking for Royal Inland Hospital is confident the situation is improving.

Andrew Pattison, parking and security manager for the Interior Health Authority, said there are more changes coming following the decision last fall to reduce exit lanes from two to one and change the payment system to pre-payment rather than having drivers pay at the end of their hospital visit.

In coming weeks, payment kiosks will be changed to be one system.

Now, Pattison said, the kiosks in the original part of the hospital won’t work for those who need to add time to their stay.

He also plans to replace the counter that had been at the entrance to the parkade in the clinical-services building.

The old one was tied to the computer system linked to the original payment method at exit.

Pattison said he’s hoping to install one that will work with the pre-payment system so drivers will once again know how many stalls are vacant before they enter the structure.

The exit-lane change was needed because some larger vehicles were getting damaged as they left the facility.

The payment system was changed to the one used in all IHA parkades due to complaints about congestion at the exit at peak times and frequent malfunctioning payment kiosks and exit gate.

An on-site parking ambassador program to help people deal with issues ended two weeks ago and, Pattison said, complaints have decreased.

He noted many of the contacts with people using the parkade were not necessarily complaints, but requests for assistance figuring out the new system.

Pattison said the structure was built to code, but noted problems began to appear on the July 25 opening day.

He praised general contractor Bird Construction, which hired and dealt with all subtrades involved in the construction, for addressing the problems.

The cost to make the changes was about $70,000, Pattison said, an amount covered by Bird.