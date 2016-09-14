Follow New Zealand’s lead in electoral reform

Editor:

The Sept. 13 letter from Scott Tupper, president of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative Electoral District Association (‘Government, democracy stable for 150 years’) advocated that electoral system change is not needed and reiterated his party’s official position that any such decision needs to go to a vote.

The history of referendums on electoral reform in Canada is that they have been short on in-depth discussion of issues and have ended as adversarial fights leading to defeat of poorly understood motions.

New Zealand’s contrasting experience of transitioning beyond the Westminster system used a two-question referendum preceded by a lengthy period of public education and consultation by that country’s electoral commission.

Nowhere has the Conservative party suggested Elections Canada have a similar non-partisan educational role, nor has the party proposed what might be possible referendum questions.

It seems the strategy is to kill the idea of reform for another decade or so, without any quality discussion on whether there are merits to it.

While the Conservative position is that the current system is fine, many Liberals have mentioned the alternative vote. Both are strategic positions based on what would most likely respectively benefit each party.

We need to take the current electoral system review beyond such partisan strategies and focus on why there is discontentment with the current system and how we might address that.

Kevin Tyler

Kamloops