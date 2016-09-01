‘Footsie’ fury lands man in jail

A Kamloops man who trashed his girlfriend’s house after accusing her of “playing footsie” with another person has been sentenced to five days in jail.

Travis Lesage pleaded guilty this week to one count each of mischief, failure to appear and being unlawfully at large.

Court heard the 26-year-old let himself in to his girlfriend’s Jasper Avenue home in North Kamloops on April 23, 2015. When she got home a few hours later, he became accusatory.

“Mr. Lesage was asking why she was playing footsie with someone earlier in the night and accused her of being bisexual,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said. “He then began being rude to her.”

Court heard Lesage lashed out when he was asked to leave, kicking over framed photos and breaking a window.

Lesage’s failure to appear charge came after he missed a court date this past spring. He was charged with being unlawfully at large after failing to show up for a weekend jail term in December.

The five-day jail sentence covers the time he had left on his weekend sentence, which was for driving while prohibited.

He was also placed on a term of probation with an order barring him from contacting his ex-girlfriend and her mother.