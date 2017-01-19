Former Barriere fire chief back in court Feb. 20 on child-porn charges

The former Barriere fire chief who resigned suddenly last year amid a police investigation will return to court next month following a brief appearance Thursday in the Kamloops Law Courts.

Al Kirkwood, who also served as publisher of the North Thompson Star Journal and the Clearwater Times newspapers, is facing one count each of importing or distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The 62-year-old was arrested on Oct. 4 following a police search of his home and offices. In all, four search warrants were executed at four locations.

Police have said the investigation into Kirkwood’s activities began in August after the RCMP received information from U.S. law-enforcement officials. Mounties have said there is nothing to indicate any local children were “directly victimized by the accused.”

Kirkwood resigned from his post as Barriere’s fire chief on Oct. 7 after more than two decades in the position. Black Press, which owns the newspapers he published, has said he is no longer with the company.

Kirkwood is due back in court on Feb. 20.