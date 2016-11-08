Former Barriere fire chief faces child-porn charges

The former chief of the Barriere fire department who resigned suddenly last month has been charged with importation and possession of child pornography.

The charge of importing or distributing child pornography dates from July 1, while the possession charge is dated Oct. 4.

Last month, Barriere Mayor Virginia Smith confirmed to KTW that Kirkwood tendered his resignation from the volunteer fire department as of Oct. 7, citing “stress and personal reasons.

Kirkwood stepped down after police searches of his home and the office of the North Thompson Star Journal, where he was publisher. Kirkwood was also publisher of the Clearwater Times, with both papers owned by Black Press.

Lorie Williston, president of Black Press B.C. North told KTW last month that Kirkwood is no longer employed with the company. When asked if Kirkwood left Black Press voluntarily or was let go, Lorie Williston, president of Black Press B.C. North, would only say, “At this point, I can only say he is no longer an employee of Black Press.”

A stalwart of the community, Kirkwood emerged as one of the personalities in what was dubbed Firestorm 2003 as the destructive McLure fire swept through the valley.

Kirkwood spent 26 years with the Barriere Volunteer Fire Department, 23 of those as chief. He joined Black Press in 1999 and served almost all of his 17 years as publisher of the two North Thompson Valley newspapers.

Kirkwood is scheduled to appear in Kamloops court on Dec. 8.