Former football player Mutrie, now quadriplegic after catching rare virus, opens up about journey; Storm to host fundraiser

Evan Mutrie has visited a dark chasm where reasons to live are hard to find.

Now, about two-and-a-half years removed from contracting a rare virus that left him paralyzed from the neck down, there are some days when the 22-year-old Valleyview secondary graduate slips back into that crevasse.

“It feels like your life is over, really,” said Evan, lying in bed, speaking in a raspy voice and breathing through a ventilator. “It’s just a rollercoaster all the time. It’s mostly a lot of frustration. I just don’t want to do it. It gets old really fast. It feels like I’ve got better things I could be doing.

“I feel like a burden to some people. It just pisses you off and makes you feel like you can’t do anything.”

But increasingly piercing through the haze are rays of hope, small blessings or moments of inspiration, tangible reasons to keep pushing forward.

“Now, I’m finally in a house,” Evan said. “That’s probably the biggest change. I get to be in charge of my life. It’s not like I’m being cared for any more, like I’m a patient. I can actually live in a wheelchair and be a human being. It’s just in a different way.”

Evan visited with KTW in his ground-floor apartment on the North Shore in an Elizabeth Fry Society building where care workers look after him around the clock.

After spending more than two years living in hospitals, care homes, seniors’ homes and rehab centres, it is hard to exaggerate how much it means for Evan to have his own staff at a fixed address, where visitors are welcome.

“There’s a lot of people that drift away from you when things like this happen,” said Evan, who gets outside once or twice a week. “It can be weird, mostly because a lot of people just don’t know how to act around you. Now that I can talk, it’s different. I can talk about whatever my friends and I used to talk about. Before that, it was hard. People just stood here and looked at me and held my hand.”

Unable to speak for about six months after Enterovirus D68 rendered him quadriplegic, Evan was 100 per cent intact mentally and cognitively, but unable to communicate, except through blinks.

He was trapped inside his own body.

Evan can remember everything before doctors put him under at Royal Inland Hospital, just a few days after he began to lose feeling in his right arm, numbness that kept him from playing for his Kamloops Broncos against Langley in B.C. Football Conference play on Aug. 31, 2014.

“When I woke up, I was in Vancouver. I couldn’t move,” Evan said. “There were tubes everywhere. I didn’t know what was going on. It was complete confusion. I had bunch of questions, but I couldn’t speak to anybody. I couldn’t have them answered. I was paralyzed. Why?”

The answers came. They were devastating.

“There is no point in asking, ‘Why me?’” Evan said. “I breathed in a virus. There’s no reason at all.”

He is able to wiggle his fingers and toes on his left side and flex his pectoral muscles, but those improvements leave him nowhere near walking again.

“Doctors haven’t talked to me in over a year and it feels like they’ve just left me on my own,” said Evan, who is looking online into studies on nerve regeneration, staying in tune with scientific advancements from which he may benefit.

“I don’t always have good days. But there are a lot of people that step up and show you who they really are,” Evan continued. “It shows that they are my real friends, if they want to come see me now. It doesn’t matter if I can run around and what not. They see me as a person and as the friend I used to be.

“And my parents take care of me differently than everyone else. Their care is just full of love.”

Peter Mutrie is Evan’s dad.

“As a family, we’ve all kind of come to the realization that this is the new norm, somehow,” Peter said.

“There’s all the initial shock and denial, and then you go through the sadness and the anger, and all these different stages, and the final stage is some kind of acceptance or creative coping. It’s about a five-year cycle. We’re not at the end stage yet.”

The Mutries are forever grateful for community support, coming most recently in the announcement from Kamloops Storm general manager Barry Dewar that ticket-sales proceeds from the junior B hockey club’s game against 100 Mile House on Jan. 27 will be given to the family.

“I appreciate it a lot and I think it shows how many people care and actually give a shit about me,” Evan said.

“It kind of makes you feel like you’re not alone. There’s other people that want to help, even if they can’t. That kind of moral support is big to keep your spirits up.”

From the void of a football career on the field, with that dream almost certainly dashed, is emerging at least some semblance of a creative-coping tool that may ignite new passion and purpose.

Evan began watching film for the Broncos last season, scouting future opponents for head coach Brad Yamaoka, and the former gym rat is dialling up workout plans for former teammates.

“Walking into his room the first time, it was difficult,” Yamaoka said. “He had a lot of life in him and was able to do things on the football field, and then you go see him and he’s in a wheelchair. It was tough.

“But he’s a very strong individual and he’s fighting through it day by day. He can definitely make a mark on this world even though he was dealt a poor hand. Football for Evan is a positive and we’ll do everything we can to make that happen for him.”

Teammates have visited with Evan and he plans to stay in touch with the ones who move on to higher levels of football.

“I can still watch and think. I just can’t move my body,” said Evan, who has plenty of time to study the game online using voice-activated technology. “I’ve got enough knowledge and the Internet at my disposal.”

Evan’s mom, Nancy, perhaps put it best when she said last June there is nothing worse than trying to put a positive spin on tragedy when she feels like weeping.

Tasks the able-bodied take for granted are impossible, if not tedious.

Evan can’t brush his own teeth or dress himself. Getting him out of bed and into a wheelchair can take as long as two hours.

He would love to roam the gridiron again, shift gears in his car once more.

He can’t do those things. But his spirit isn’t broken.

“I’m kind of adapting to my life,” Evan said. “It’s not such a big shock anymore. It’s just easier to carry on.”

Raising dough

The Storm and Domino’s Pizza Kamloops are partnering for the Mutrie fundraiser on Jan. 27, when the 100 Mile House Wranglers come to Memorial Arena.

Domino’s is making the Evan Special — two medium three-topping pizzas and cheesy bread for $23.99 — available that day, with $5 from each order going to the family.

Along with proceeds from ticket sales going to the family, the Storm will run a silent auction.

Check out the junior B club’s Facebook page for more information.

Evan’s story